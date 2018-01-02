St. Elizabeth executives co-chair 25th annual Heart Ball

Saturday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Duke Energy Convention Center

Two leaders from St. Elizabeth Healthcare are chairing the American Heart Association’s 2018 Greater Cincinnati Heart Ball.

Sharing the co-chairing duties for the AHA’s 25th annual black-tie gala, which will be presented by TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, are St. E CEO Garren Colvin and Susan Colvin, along with Dr. DP Suresh and Subhadra Suresh.

Colvin has been CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare since June 2015 and served as its COO and senior vice president before that. He is a board member of the Greater Cincinnati American Heart Association, serves on the executive leadership team for the Heart Ball and HeartChase NKY and is a Cor Vitae Society member.

Dr. Suresh is medical director of St. Elizabeth Healthcare Heart and Vascular. His first grant was funded by the heart association. He is immediate past president of the Greater Cincinnati AHA and recently was appointed to the five-state Great Rivers Affiliate board of directors. He is an active member of Men Go Red and the Cor Vitae Society.

David and Leslie Armstrong are the Open Your Heart chairs. He is president of Thomas More College and a first-time member of the Heart Ball executive leadership team.

Other Heart Ball committee chairs are Marci Campbell, auction chair, and Barrett Buse and Caroline Wendling, after party co-chairs.

Additional sponsors are UC Health; the Heart Institute at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; Huntington Bank; Calfee, Halter & Griswold; AtriCure; Thomas More College; and LOTH.

Tickets are $500. The evening will include live and silent auctions, a gourmet dinner and live entertainment. It will end with dancing at a Young Professionals’ After Party.

Last year’s event raised over $1.6 million and drew a record 1,200 attendees.

