Who merits a Two-Headed Calf award?

Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park is inviting the community to nominate candidates for the museum’s eighth annual Two-Headed Calf Community Service Awards.

The awards are meant to celebrate extraordinary service to the community, to history or to learning.

But hurry, applications are due Jan. 10.

For service to the community: Generosity and vision

This award is a tribute to a person who has embraced community service not as a singular activity but with a deep commitment to doubling his or her contribution by combining the gift of service with a vision for how the quality of life in our community can be and is affirmatively improved by supporting the arts, education, culture and history that enrich each of us. The honoree’s service may be in time, talent or treasure, or the sum of all of those.

For service to history: Scholarship and public service

This award honors a resident who has contributed to the preservation and understanding of our regional or state history, and whose scholarship, in the tradition of Herodotus, captures the past not solely as a matter of scholarship but equally as a matter of public good.

For service to learning: Academic excellence and innovation

This award is open to an individual (student, parent, teacher, principal, administrator or volunteer), a school or school district. An auxiliary group affiliated with education can be nominated (for example, a scout troop, single teacher, a teacher and his or her class, or whole school. The award is meant to celebrate extraordinary teaching and learning, especially in disciplines such as history or archaeology. The honoree or honorees who receive this award demonstrate academic excellence, as well as an innovative, energetic approach to teaching and learning.

Contact Laurie Risch (lrisch@bcmuseum.org or 859-491-4003) for an application or visit the museum’s website at bcmuseum.org. Applications (due Jan. 10) can be submitted by mail, in person or by email.

About the awards

Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park is serious about its mission as “a center for the collection, presentation, study and enjoyment of our natural, cultural, and visual and performing arts heritage.” But the museum has always had a good sense of fun, too. And perhaps nothing symbolizes that good humor more than the museum’s taxidermic prize, the two-headed calf. So, in the spirit of both serious devotion to the mission of the museum and BCM’s reputation as a fun place to visit, we present our eighth annual Two-Headed Calf Community Service Awards.

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Two-Headed Calf Awards recognize that very often, true excellence rests with those who demonstrate achievement beyond a single contribution. Just as two heads are better than one, so, too, is the service of the people these awards honor.

The awards will be presented at a banquet March 22 in Northern Kentucky University’s Votruba Student Union Ballroom. Reservations for the banquet can be made by contacting the museum at 859-491-4003.

Past award recipients

Community Service: for extraordinary stewardship and generosity

2011: Alice Sparks

2012: Mary Middleton (posthumously received by Clyde Middleton and family)

2013: Oakley and Eva G. Farris

2014: Ralph Drees

2015: Daniel R. Groneck

2016: Normand and Lisa Demarais

2017: Michael J. Hammons

History: for contributing to the preservation and understanding of our regional and state history

2011: Dr. James C. Claypool

2012: Dr. James A. Ramage

2013: John Boh

2014: Jim Reis

2015: Dr. Paul A. Tenkotte

2016: Theodore H.H. Harris

2017: Dave Schroeder

Education: for demonstrating academic excellence and innovative approaches in history, the arts or archaeology

2011: Judy Sanders, Baker Hunt Foundation

2012: Debbie Brown, Kenton County Schools

2013: T. W. Loring, Ockerman Elementary School

2014: Rick Hulefeld, Children Inc.

2015: Jim R. Hicks, Dixie Heights High School

2016: Raymond G. Hebert, Thomas More College

2017: Terri Cox-Cruey, Kenton County School District