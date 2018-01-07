Catholic Charities film, exhibit share the stories of fleeing migrants

Screening: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m., CET Studios Exhibit opening: Thursday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.; reception: 4-7 p.m., Xavier University Art Gallery

Faith-based institutions across Greater Cincinnati are hosting a film and art exhibit that tells the story of forced migration.

The event is part of National Migration Week, responding to Pope Francis’ invitation for all to “Share the Journey” with migrants, for a time of encouraging prayers and reflection to discern how best to love one’s neighbors.“We are in the midst of a global humanitarian crisis that we cannot ignore” -Ted Bergh, Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio CEO

During the two-day event, filmmaker Doug Swift will share the stories of those who fled war, violence and persecution in a documentary called “Breathe Free.” The film also tells how the migrants’ stories led 34 artists to create “Columbus Crossing Borders,” an exhibit about forced migration.

“We are in the midst of a global humanitarian crisis that we cannot ignore. More than 65 million people are uprooted due to war, violence and persecution. Half of all displaced are children,” said Ted Bergh, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio CEO. “Pope Francis wants us to understand the impact of this crisis by getting to know the migrants who live with us. We need to hear their stories, literally share their journeys, and see migrants as our brothers and sisters.”

“Breathe Free” and “Columbus Crossing Borders” are presented by Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, CET-Think TV, Xavier University Art Gallery and the Ursulines of Cincinnati in partnership with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Social Action Office, Bellarmine Chapel, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati-Rahma Community Services, St. Anthony Church, and Xavier University Center for Interfaith Community Engagement.

The event will take place over the two days beginning with a reception, free screening of “Breathe Free” and a panel discussion at CET Studios. Additional screenings will be included in the opening of the free pop-up art exhibit, “Columbus Crossing Borders.”

RSVP: breathefree.eventbrite.com, columbuscrossingborders.eventbrite.com

ccswoh.org