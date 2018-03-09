Jackpot! Lucky winner at Linden Grove event going to Las Vegas

Saturday, March 10, 6 p.m., Cincinnati Marriott Northeast, Mason

Are you feeling lucky?

Linden Grove School’s Signature Event will have guests playing casino games, and one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a weekend trip to Las Vegas.

Guests will enjoy dinner, games, a wine pull and a silent auction. Online bidding is open now for the silent auction.

The vacation raffle package includes a three-day, two-night stay at the Renaissance Hotel, airfare and two tickets to a show of the winner’s choice. Raffle tickets are priced at one for $25 up to 10 for $150. The winner need not be present to win.

Linden Grove School is a parent-cooperative school offering specialized education for K-8 students on the autism spectrum. The Signature Event is the school’s biggest fundraiser.

“The progressive education we provide our students addresses not only their academic needs but also their social-emotional needs,” said Head of School Kristin Tennyson. “Funds raised through the Signature Event allow us to offer highly specialized therapies that help each student reach his or her maximum potential toward productive adulthood.”

Fifth Third Bank is title sponsor.

Tickets are $75. Cocktail attire is requested.

513-984-2215 or lindengroveschool.org