Life Learning Center to celebrate with St. Patrick’s gala, after party

Friday, March 16

Gala: 6:30-9 p.m., Drees Pavilion, Covington

After Party: 9 p.m-midnight, Devou Park Clubhouse, 1201 Park Drive, Covington

Life Learning Center will host its annual St. Patrick’s Gala and inaugural Young Professional After Party to raise awareness and bring together donors, partners and volunteers.

The gala will include a VIP reception followed by dinner and a live auction, as well as a roast of honoree Chuck Scheper, philanthropist and board chair for Bexion Pharmaceuticals. Roasters will include Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann, lifelong friend Steve Oberjohn and Dr. Ray Takigiku, founder, president and CEO of Bexion Pharmaceuticals.

The after party will feature music by Naked Karate Girls, plus free drinks and appetizers. A watch party for March Madness also will be available.

During the gala, Life Learning Center plans to unveil its 2018 vision and strategic plan. In 2017, under new president Alecia Webb-Edgington, the center experienced a 60 percent increase in enrollment for services and a 124 percent increase in employer partners.

Life Learning Center is a nonprofit that provides holistic learning and care to help at-risk individuals attain and sustain living-wage careers.

Gala tickets are $60, plus a donation of men’s and/or women’s shoes.

859-431-0100 x106 or lifelearningcenter.us/gala