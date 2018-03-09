Parade to kick off weeklong St. Patrick’s Day fun

Saturday, March 10, noon, Cincinnati riverfront

The Irish Heritage Center will launch its weeklong St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a parade along the Cincinnati riverfront.

Immediately afterward, a celebration will take place at the Irish Heritage Center, Cincinnati’s home for all things Irish. Irish food and treats will be served all day, including drinks in the Thatched Roof Irish Pub. Children are encouraged to wear costumes for a kids parade inside the center. Entertainment will include St. Patrick, harpists, dancers, musicians, storytellers and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Men’s Glee Club.

To cap off the evening, the Drowsy Lads will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are required.

On March 17, the celebration will continue at the center, with drinks, food and entertainment. The weekend will close with a concert at 7 p.m. March 18 by County Mayo natives Flat Out. Tickets are required for that event, too.

Prices for the ticketed events are:

Parade Day, March 10: Party: $7 adults / $5 children / $20 family (3 or more) / members: Free with card

Drowsy Lad’s Concert, March 10: $20 public / $18 members / $23 day of show

Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17: Party: $7 adults / $5 children / $20 family (3 or more) / members: Free with card

Flat Out Concert, March 18: $20 public / $18 members / $23 day of show

513-533-0100