AFP launches campaign to address gender inequity in fundraising

The Association of Fundraising Professionals launched a campaign to address issues of gender inequity in the fundraising profession and charitable sector.

The two-year Women’s Impact Initiative will assess, address and highlight the challenges that women in the fundraising profession face, with the goal of creating resources that help overcome gender inequity. The issues include sexual harassment, salary inequality and the dearth of women in senior leadership roles

The project will culminate in a Women’s Impact Summit in 2019.

“Women make up approximately 70 percent of the fundraising profession but account for only about 30 percent of fundraising leadership roles,” said Ann Hale, the organization’s chair. “AFP’s own Compensation and Benefits Report has shown that female salaries are consistently $20,000 less than salaries for our male counterparts. The issue of inequity — along with related issues such as implicit bias and harassment — is critical if we are to have a diverse, fair, vibrant and growing fundraising profession.”

The initiative’s first major action is the release of a survey about sexual harassment in the profession. Results of the survey, which included over 1,000 fundraisers across the U.S. and Canada, will be released in April at AFP’s International Fundraising Conference. The data will be used to develop anti-sexual harassment resources for the profession.

The initiative also will feature a variety of educational materials and resources.

Tycely Williams, vice president of development for the YWCA of the USA in Washington, D.C., leads the task force.