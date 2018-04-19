Event Recap, Fundraising

More than 200 join in Super Sunday

by  • 

A record 200-plus volunteers and donors answered the call on Super Sunday, March 11, to raise money for Jewish programs and agencies in Cincinnati, Israel and around the world.

The phone-a-thon is the Cincinnati Jewish community’s largest single-day fundraiser and volunteer opportunity for the year. Event co-chairs were Ross, Jan and Morgan Evans.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Leave a Reply