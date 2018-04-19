More than 200 join in Super Sunday
A record 200-plus volunteers and donors answered the call on Super Sunday, March 11, to raise money for Jewish programs and agencies in Cincinnati, Israel and around the world.
The phone-a-thon is the Cincinnati Jewish community’s largest single-day fundraiser and volunteer opportunity for the year. Event co-chairs were Ross, Jan and Morgan Evans.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Ross and Morgan Evans
-
-
Suzy Marcus-Goldberg and Debby Rosen
-
-
Izar and Stacey Spivak
-
-
Fran Coleman and Ben Palatchi
-
-
Nathan Bachrach and Ross Evans
-
-
Kayla Soroka and Rabbi Michael Soroka
-
-
Jill Rich, Alissa Benham, Jaynie Levinson, Rebecca Zemmelman, Michael Woloshin, Chelsea Manning and Danielle Levy
-
-
Mark Kuhr
-
-
Michelle Kohn, Meryl Juran and Judith Kadetz
-
-
Josh and Chrissie Blatt
-
-
Jan, Morgan and Ross Evans
-
-
Matt Hiudt, Marty Hiudt and Jacob Hiudt
-
-
Ariel Weiss and Ariella Cohen
-
-
Adam Symson
-
-
Meir Ovadia and Barbara Farmer of PNC
-
-
Meir Ovadia and Barbara Farmer of PNC
-
-
Beth Stone and Alison Benham
-
-
Sarah Brotsky and daughter
Related