Rey of Light to shine bright April 28

Saturday, April 28, 5:30 p.m., DePaul Cristo Rey Student Center

Over $2 million: That’s how much has been generated by the first five Rey of Light benefits at DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

Those planning this year’s event hope to continue that success with Rey of Light 2018.

The event will begin with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by dinner and the live auction.

Julie and Brian Ross are chairing the dinner auction. Julie Ross is a member of the school’s board of directors.

Among the items up for bid are tickets for the Cincinnati stop on Elton John’s farewell tour, an all-inclusive Cancun vacation and a Chicago package including four tickets to “Hamilton.”

Rey of Light is the school’s largest fundraiser to support financial assistance for students. Every student receives financial aid because the school prepares low-income students for college and the future.

Sponsors include Fast Park & Relax, the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati and a Friend of DPCR.

Information, reservations: Lisa Muething at 513-861-0600 or lisa.muething@dpcr.net