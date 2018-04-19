The Center salutes donors who helped with move

The Center for Respite Care gathered friends, supporters and major donors to pay tribute and say thank you to the people and organizations who supported the move to the St. Anthony Center.

Among the supporters were the Deaconess Association Foundation, Cincinnati Health Network, PNC/John A. Schroth Family Trust, Ina W. Broeman, Bob and Diane Hauser, Impact 100, Martha Schueler, Diana Klinedinst, Interact for Health, Adath Israel Congregation, Thomas and Karen Cassady, Cary and LeeAnn Hines, Ryan Hayes and Virginia Mischen-Hayes, the Klaine family, the Trapp family and Home City Ice Co.

The nonprofit organization provides medical and nursing care to sick homeless people. Since its opening 15 years ago, the center has cared for over 1,000 homeless, sick and injured people.

centerforrespitecare.org

