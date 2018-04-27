ERS health conference marks 20 years of service

Refresh Your Soul, an annual conference for health professionals and caregivers presented by Episcopal Retirement Services, featured Dr. Gary Chapman, author of “The Five Love Languages,” as keynote speaker.

“As we age, and at any age, if we feel loved, life is beautiful,” Chapman told those gathered. “If not, life can begin to look pretty dark. The key is speaking each others’ primary love language.” The conference raised $55,000 for Parish Health Ministry, the ecumenical outreach of ERS.

