Girl Scouts honor Women of Distinction

The Women of Distinction Awards Reception brought together community members in support of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and five honorees who have made outstanding contributions in their fields.

The 2018 honorees are Jenny Berg, executive director, Leadership Council for Nonprofits; Nancy Dawes, research fellow, Procter & Gamble Co.; Bleuzette Marshall, vice president for equity and inclusion, University of Cincinnati; D. Lynn Meyers, producing artistic director, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati; and Janet Butler Reid, president, BRBS World.

Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery.