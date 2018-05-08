Hats Off to Cincinnati Parks Foundation

Thursday, May 17, 11 a.m., Smale Riverfront Park

Under the leadership of mother-daughter co-chairs Marty and Jamie Humes, 137 volunteers are working to infuse springtime magic into the annual Hats Off Luncheon. Hosted by the Women’s Committee of Smale Riverfront Park, the iconic event promotes Cincinnati’s urban park system.

“We’ve selected “Rollin’ on the River” as our theme to celebrate the riverfront and this wonderful park,” said Marty Humes, a founding member of Cincinnati Parks Foundation Women’s Committee.

About 1,100 attendees are expected.

The luncheon will begin with a champagne reception on the Castellini Esplanade and in the Gardner Family Tree Grove and Rose Garden, followed by a gourmet luncheon on the Great Lawn. New this year will be a daytime fireworks show sponsored by Rozzi Fireworks.

“Smale Riverfront Park is one of the most important gems in the city’s crown,” said Jamie Humes. “As we welcome warm weather back to the Queen City, the Hats Off celebration gives everyone who loves the 150-plus parks and greenspaces that make up Cincinnati Parks an opportunity to don vibrant spring hats and have some fun while supporting parks.”

Community members are encouraged to post photos on Facebook and Instagram, using #Lovecincyparks, of friends and family enjoying time in the parks.