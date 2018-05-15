Art of the Piano Festival returning to CCM

For 22 days this spring, more than two dozen aspiring concert pianists from around the globe will listen, learn and play alongside some of the world’s top soloists, composers and faculty. And it all will happen in Cincinnati during the Art of the Piano Festival, running May 26-June 16.

With a full roster of recitals, nine concerts and unprecedented access to master classes, Art of the Piano offers a feast for classical music lovers and the community as rising stars vie to take their place on the world stage.

With a full roster of recitals, nine concerts and unprecedented access to master classes, Art of the Piano offers a feast for classical music lovers and the community as rising stars vie to take their place on the world stage.This year’s artist-faculty include such world-class names as Leon Fleisher, Sergei Babayan, Francesco Libetta, Olga Kern, Simone Dinnerstein and Vladimir Feltsman, whose piano concerts sell out around the world.



The festival is the brainchild of piano master Awadagin Pratt, the American-born artist who burst onto the global classical music stage as winner of the Naumburg International Piano Competition. Pratt, a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, has played at the White House and Carnegie Hall, as well as with most major U.S. symphony orchestras.

Pratt began Art of the Piano eight years ago as a way to nurture young artists and connect them with top international pianists in individual and group settings.

“During the Art of the Piano, students have opportunities they can’t access anywhere else,” said Pratt. The students, selected from a competitive global pool, enjoy all the festival has to offer at no cost, thanks to donations for the program.

“I’ve structured the festival to mirror the teaching and performing methods that have proven successful for generations, starting with Franz Liszt and continuing through today,” he said. “It’s how I learned, and it’s my method of teaching. Students are immersed in classes with each other – more than 80 hours of instruction – as they work to perfect competition pieces and take advantage of formal and informal training with piano superstars.”



All-access passes are $150. Master class passes start at $35 per week, and individual concerts are $20.



Art of the Piano Festival artist lineup:

Awadagin Pratt

Sergei Babayan

Simone Dinnerstein

Vladimir Feltsman

Leon Fleisher

James Giles

Alexander Korsantia

Olga Kern

Francesco Libetta

Yong Hi Moon

William Grant Naboré

Yoshikazu Nagai

John Perry

Boris Slutsky