Cincinnati Symphony Club hits the runway

About 245 members and guests attended the April Affair luncheon and fashion show hosted by the Cincinnati Symphony Club. The club expects proceeds to match or surpass $35,000. Phyllis Tenenholtz and Rosalyn Staadeker co-chaired the event, which took place at the Kenwood Country Club and featured styles from downtown retailer Carol Trotta.

April Affair raises money for the CSO and Pops Orchestra and the Lollipops Concerts. The Symphony Club also provides financial support to talented music students through its Audrey Dick Scholarship Fund.

