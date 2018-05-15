Dance for Joy raises funds for campers

More than 600 guests “Danced for Joy,” raising more than $340,000 for Camp Joy’s programs. Drew Lachey, former counselor and current board member, was master of ceremonies for the event. The evening included a performance by the Lachey Arts Camp performers, dancing to the music of local favorite Johnny Clueless. Alisa and Wynn Poe and Cacki and Coleman Jones co-chaired the sold-out event.

Camp Joy provides camping opportunities to kids who may not otherwise be able to participate in such programming, including kids from low-income households or foster care; kids with medical conditions; or children grieving the loss of a loved one.