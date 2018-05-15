‘I AM’ focuses on peacebuilding through the arts

“I AM” – a visual art exhibition celebrating the contributions of Middle Eastern women to the quest for world harmony and peace – is on display through May 27 at Christ Church Cathedral. It is free and open to the public.

The Cincinnati stop is part of a 16-month U.S. tour.

Organizers note the world’s attention has focused anew on respecting women’s rights, and they point to an increased need to develop understanding and friendships between people of the Middle East and West. With this in mind, exhibit curators say “I AM” is an East-West peace-building exhibition that showcases the insights and experiences of Middle Eastern women as they confront issues of culture, religion and social reality in a rapidly changing world. The exhibit is designed to address stereotypes and challenge misconceptions of the “other.”

The exhibition is guest-curated by Janet Rady, a specialist in Middle Eastern contemporary art, and features 31 acclaimed female artists of Middle Eastern heritage from 12 countries. Each artist was invited to create one original two- or three-dimensional work in any still art medium: painting, drawing, collage, photography, digital art, mixed media and sculpture.

The exhibit opened in Amman, Jordan, and has stopped in London, Washington, D.C., and Jackson, Wyoming. The tour is presented by Caravan, an international peace-building arts nonprofit.

A series of programs and events accompanies the exhibition to stimulate discussion, dialogue and education.