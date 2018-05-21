OVV raises funds at its Superhero Gala

Ohio Valley Voices honored Susie Stierer as it celebrated its 10th Annual Superhero Gala at the Manor House. Gala proceeds will further the organization’s mission to help children with hearing loss communicate through the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants.

The event included a silent auction, wine pull, fine jewelry raffle, music and dancing. There was also a special presentation by Jazzie Peffly and Sophia Blessing. Susie Stierer was honored as “superhero.”

