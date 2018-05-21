OVV raises funds at its Superhero Gala
Ohio Valley Voices honored Susie Stierer as it celebrated its 10th Annual Superhero Gala at the Manor House. Gala proceeds will further the organization’s mission to help children with hearing loss communicate through the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants.
The event included a silent auction, wine pull, fine jewelry raffle, music and dancing. There was also a special presentation by Jazzie Peffly and Sophia Blessing. Susie Stierer was honored as “superhero.”
Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery from event.
-
-
Carl and Kiana McMullen
-
-
Emcee Kristyn Hartman of WCPO and OVV Executive Director Maria Sentelik
-
-
Gary and Amanda Dressman
-
-
Jon and Libby Westerman
-
-
Molly Webber and Nancy Schott
-
-
OVV alumna Jazzie Peffly with Sophie Blessing
-
-
Sara Wolf, Matthew Wolf, Mac McAllister and Elizabeth McAllister
-
-
Susie Stierer and Jennifer Marshall
-
-
(Back) Carl McMullen, Jackie Amos, Nina Luckie and Darren Luckie; (front) Kiana McMullen, Wendy Morton-Green and Leo Green
-
-
(Back) Elizabeth McAllister, Andrew McAllister, Mike Wolf; (front) Ryan Fromm, Elizabeth Fromm, Lauren Storer, Sara Wolf
-
-
Wendy Pace and Erin Puckett
