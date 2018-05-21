Top UC alumni saluted by association

The University of Cincinnati Alumni Association awarded its highest honors for alumni at the UC Distinguished Alumni Celebration. Marian A. Spencer received the William Howard Taft Medal for Notable Achievement, the association’s highest honor, during the April 12 event at Music Hall. Other honorees were Russell C. Myers, Distinguished Service Award; Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, Mosaic Award; Austin Allison, Jeffrey Hurwitz Young Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award.

