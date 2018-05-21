Top UC alumni saluted by association
The University of Cincinnati Alumni Association awarded its highest honors for alumni at the UC Distinguished Alumni Celebration. Marian A. Spencer received the William Howard Taft Medal for Notable Achievement, the association’s highest honor, during the April 12 event at Music Hall. Other honorees were Russell C. Myers, Distinguished Service Award; Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, Mosaic Award; Austin Allison, Jeffrey Hurwitz Young Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award.
Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery below.
-
-
George Suckarieh, UC professor emeritus; Austin Allison, Jeffrey Hurwitz Young Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award winner; and Jennifer Heisey, executive director, UC Alumni Association and vice president for alumni relations, UC Foundation
-
-
Honoree Jacqueline L. Bailey-Davis
-
-
Dot Christenson; UC President Neville Pinto; the Honorable Tyrone Yates; and honoree Marian A. Spencer
-
-
Jennifer Heisey, executive director, UC Alumni Association and vice president for Alumni Relations, UC Foundation, with Marian A. Spencer and UC President Neville Pinto
-
-
The Honorable Beth Myers, honoree Russell C. “Rusty” Myers and Jennifer Heisey, executive director, UC Alumni Association and vice president for Alumni Relations, UC Foundation
Related