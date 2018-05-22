Nonprofit Leadership Summit promotes building a strong culture

Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Cintas Center, Xavier University

The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Greater Cincinnati Chapter will hold its 17th annual Nonprofit Leadership Summit titled “Culture Eats Philanthropy for Breakfast.” Kishshana Palmer will speak on building a successful organizational culture to enhance the satisfaction of a nonprofit’s team, its donors and the community. Palmer is an adjunct professor at Baruch College and Long Island University, a Certified Fundraising Executive, a BoardSource certified governance trainer and an AFP master trainer. The half-day event will begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Program follows at 8 a.m. The session has been submitted for four CFRE credits. Registration deadline is May 29. $25-$75.

afpcincinnati.org/event/leadershipsummit