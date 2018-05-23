New group builds community through debate

The Cincinnati Debate Society had its first event of the season. College student Jack Mclaughlin and IT specialist Noah Weaver debated the resolve: Ohio should ban the sale and purchase of semi-automatic assault rifles. Weaver, who argued in opposition, won the April debate along with $100.

The society’s purpose is to build community through debate. Debaters do not have to have special training, just accept the challenge of researching the topic and presenting that research in a debate format.

Events are free and include refreshments.

meetup.com/Cincinnati-Debate-Society, facebook.com/cincinnatidebatesociety