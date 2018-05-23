Longworth-Anderson features Mavis Staples

Grammy Award winner Mavis Staples and her band performed their trademark blend of gospel, soul, folk, pop, blues, rock and R&B at Memorial Hall.

The performance, part of the the Longworth-Anderson Series, included a pre-concert reception that honored the Friends and Founders of the Longworth-Anderson Series.

Staples received the Everyday Freedom Hero Award from the Freedom Center for her lifelong contributions to music and activism.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.