Sporting clays tournament nets $56K

At the agency’s second Sporting Clays Tournament, supporters raised more than $56,000 for Stepping Stones programming. One hundred thirty-four shooters competed on a 27-course clay shoot at Sycamore Pheasant Club in Loveland.

Event co-chairs were Peter Borchers and Stepping Stones board member Brian Folke. Joining them on the planning committee were Kevin Frazier, Mark Hill, Eppa Rixey and Roger Winters.

Stepping Stones provides programming for children and adults with disabilities at four Greater Cincinnati campuses. Its mission is to increase independence, improve lives and promote inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

