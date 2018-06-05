What to Do/See/Hear | June 6-12

By Thomas Consolo

It’s another busy week in the Queen City, both indoors and out. You have no excuse not to find something completely enlightening, entertaining or both to do. I’ll even give you a head start on planning.

LIVING ON THE FRINGE

Cincinnati Fringe Festival | Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Through June 10

One last weekend of this eclectic festival. Performances continue at several venues, including the festival’s home base, Know Theatre, Memorial Hall and, for silver screen performances, the Mini Microcinema. If we’ve told you once, we’ve told you … well … twice now: There’s too much going on to list, so go to the festival’s lineup page and find something that sounds interesting. Sort events to your liking from the (relatively) more traditional primary lineup to the more experimental.

If you need a little background, here’s our festival preview.

DANCE

Contemporary Dance Theater | 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787

Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8 p.m.: Area Choreographers Festival

CDT marks the end of its 45th season with its showcase of choreographing talent from our region – Cincinnati and the circle of our nearest metropolitan neighbors. The choreographers chosen this year are Theresa Bautista, Leslie Dworkin, Jeri Gatch, Ashley Goos, Jon Lawson and Hannah Williamson. Their work covers subjects as diverse as relativity, human trafficking, nature and the environment, and how we deal with change. Q&A sessions with the choreographers follow the performances at the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

LITERARY

Harriet Beecher Stowe House | 2950 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-751-0651

Wednesday, June 6, 7 p.m.: “Civil War Writing: Walt Whitman’s Broad View”

Sunday, June 10, 1-4 p.m.: Harriet’s Birthday Party

It’s one of the most historic homes in Cincinnati, and it’s also one you’ve probably never visited. The author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” lived in this house with her father, the Rev. Lyman Beecher, until her marriage to Calvin Stowe. Restoration began in the 1970s, and the house is now a center dedicated to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s works and world.

This summer, that includes monthly discussions on the writings of those who experienced the Civil War. The series kicks off Wednesday with the great poet Walt Whitman and his collection of war poems, “Drum-Taps.” (Almost every American high school student has read “Beat! Beat! Drums!” from that volume.) A reception and tours start at 6 p.m.

Harriet’s birthday was actually June 14, but celebrating on the weekend is an expedient compromise. A Harriet Beecher Stowe re-enactor may make an appearance, and the duo Wild Carrot will perform on the lawn.

MUSIC

Art of the Piano | 2600 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221

Through June 16

Just one concert this week as Awadagin Pratt’s “intimate festival” for young pianists continues. Makia Matsumura performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in CCM’s Werner Recital Hall. Matsumura is famous for improvising piano accompaniments to silent films, and she’ll play along to two classics here: Charlie Chaplin’s “The Immigrant” of 1917, and Harold Lloyd’s 1922 “Grandma’s Boy.” There will be a brief talk before the movies begin.

For more background on the festival, read our preview from a few weeks back.

Jazz at the Memo | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Monday, June 11, 7 p.m.: “Mumbles & Grumbles: A Tribute to the Clark Terry/Bob Brookmeyer Quintet”

Trumpeter Michael Mavridoglou and friends pay homage to two brilliant performers who produced one of the most dynamic groups of the 1960s. This year’s jazz series also offers light bites from Washington Platform.

Price Hill Will | 3650 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205; 513-251-3800

Friday, June 8, 7 p.m.: Concert on the Square – Yemani

There are outdoor concert series all over town this summer. Since they’re as much about the scene as the music, why not try someplace less traveled this week? The folks at Price Hill Will have performances lined up at St. Lawrence Square (just about where Warsaw and St. Lawrence avenues meet) every other Friday into September. Go on, take a walk on the West Side.

OPERA

Cincinnati Opera | 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45204; 513-241-2742

Sunday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.: “Opera in the Park”

Cincinnati Opera’s official season doesn’t start until June 14 (read our preview here), but the singing gets started a little earlier – Sunday evening, to be precise. That’s when stars of this summer’s season, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra team up for a free concert in Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine’s civic living room and the front yard of Music Hall. Bring a blanket and lawn chairs.

THEATER

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | 801 Matson Place, Cincinnati, OH 45204; 513-241-6550

Opens June 6: “Once on This Island”

Used to be, the theaters in town took a breather for summer. Not anymore. Cincinnati Landmark Productions starts its summer season at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater with this 1995 Olivier Award-winning musical about a poor island girl who falls for a boy from the rich side of the island, and the gods who bet on the strength of love vs. death. Through July 1.

Cincinnati Music Theatre | 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787

Opens June 8: “Nothing Like a Dame”

CMT’s season closer is a cabaret show celebrating legendary Broadway leading ladies from Mary Martin to Kristen Chenoweth. A sampling of the shows whose leading-lady songs you’ll hear: “Anything Goes,” “Evita,” “Gypsy” and “Wicked.” Through June 16.

Last chances:

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park : “Murder for Two” – Through Sunday, June 10. Who killed the great American novelist Arthur Whitney? This zany, musical-comedy whodunit will keep you guessing – and laughing. (At the Shelterhouse Theatre; 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3888)

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company: “Noises Off” – Through Saturday, June 9. The drama onstage is nothing compared to the drama backstage in this British farce. (1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-2273)

VISUAL

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-639-2962

Friday, June 8, 6:30 p.m.: “The Art of Wine”

The museum’s 28th annual food-and-wine event will feature an extensive assortment of wine and beer, local food, live music from the Naked Karate Girls and access to the entire museum. (Yes, that includes free admission to the Terracotta Army.) Proceeds benefit the museum’s Rosenthal Education Center. Also note: No surprise considering the theme, this event is for art fans 21 and older.

Gallery 708 | 708 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-551-8171

Opens Friday, June 8: “Jewels of the Queen City”

Show of local artists featuring the work of James Billiter (printing), Gail Lundgren (ceramics) and Mandi Wirtanen (jewelry). Each creates unique interpretations of our regal city as a starting point to explore a variety of themes. Opening reception is 5 p.m., Friday. Show runs through July.