Bethany House marks 25th Golf Classic

Monday, June 18, Heritage Golf Club, Mason

Bethany House will host its 25th Golf Classic this year.

The outing will be a scramble format, with lunch and registration at 11a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.

Tickets for the fundraiser – $250 for individuals or $1,000 for a foursome – include 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, snacks, games, free beverages on the golf course and dinner.

Committee members include T.J. Davis, Jamie Easterling, Sean Mullins and Ian Van Handel.

Bethany House Services is Cincinnati’s largest provider of emergency shelter and housing for families experiencing homelessness.