Shake up your nonprofit brand

Hyperquake brand agency has launched its second annual Do Good Initiative. The program provides pro bono creative services to a deserving local nonprofit.

All 501(c)(3) nonprofits who serve a core audience within metropolitan Cincinnati are invited to apply. Written applications will be accepted until June 30. Selection will be announced by July 31.

The selected organization will attend a two-day brand development event in October and will have the opportunity to work with Hyperquake strategists, designers and project leaders to develop its brand identity. The agency will partner with other local talent to provide additional creative services in support of the new brand, such as photography, collateral printing or production.

In 2017, Hyperquake’s first Do Good Initiative recipient was Fourthwall Youth Studios (previously Stages for Youth), a nonprofit dedicated to introducing Cincinnati’s youth to the creative industry through the making of short films. Fourthwall has since moved into a permanent studio space in OTR and expanded to include an after-school program.