Bethesda LYCEUM raises $250,000 for cancer center

The Bethesda Foundation hosted its 17th annual Bethesda Lyceum event.

More than 500 gathered to raise money for the Thomas Comprehensive Care Center, to be built on the campus of Bethesda North Hospital, and to hear from J.D. Vance, New York Times bestselling author and Middletown native.

The record-setting crowd raised more than $250,000 for the cancer center, which will offer a comprehensive network of cancer specialists and cutting-edge facilities.

“It was inspiring to see a room with nearly 600 people who were interested in hearing J.D. Vance’s message about improving our communities and supporting the new Thomas Comprehensive Care Center,” said Andy Swallow, president and CEO of the Bethesda Foundation.