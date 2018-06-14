Nonprofits tee up for those with disabilities

Monday, June 18, Maketewah Country Club Monday, June 18, Maketewah Country Club

Children and adults with developmental disabilities – and their families – will be the big winners from a new charitable golf outing hosted by Bengals legends Dave Lapham and Ken Anderson.

The Dave Lapham & Ken Anderson Charitable Golf Outing represents a new collaboration between two leading nonprofit organizations – Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati and Ken Anderson Alliance. The event will be preceded by a sponsor get-together June 14. The Down Syndrome Association has been the event’s sole organizer for 22 years.

“Developmental disabilities affect one in six Ohioans, more than enough individuals to fill a city the size of Cincinnati, while the demand for services and innovative solutions across the lifespan far exceeds the resources available,” said Anderson, president emeritus of KAA, which creates live, work and play opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. “Nonprofit organizations need to form alliances and work together in creative new ways.”