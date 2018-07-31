Got a minute? See a play

August 5-7, 8 p.m., Know Theatre

The Cincinnati One-minute Play Festival is a marathon evening of one-minute plays by nearly 40 of Cincinnati’s established and emerging playwrights and directors.

The festival will feature brand new one-minute plays by 35 Cincinnati playwrights and will be directed by Burgess Byrd, Laura Berkemeier, Merritt Beischel, Lauren Carr, Jared Doren, Ian Forsgren, Patrick Phillips, Robert Mackie and Chris Wessleman.

America’s largest and longest running grassroots theater company, 1MPF is a social barometer project that investigates the zeitgeist of different communities through dialogue, consensus-building and performing plays generated by each community. The aim is to create locally sourced playwright-focused community events, with the goal of promoting inclusion. To that end, the festival represents playwrights of different ages, genders, races, cultures and experience levels.

We relish any opportunity to be a catalyst for new works, and we especially love how many local artists get to come and play when we play with the One-Minute Play Festival” –Tamara Winters “Know Theatre loves hosting this festival; we relish any opportunity to be a catalyst for new works, and we especially love how many local artists get to come and play when we play with the One-Minute Play Festival,” says Tamara Winters, Know Theatre associate artistic director. “Each year we have worked with 1MPF, our local artistic community has come out swinging, creating some truly unforgettable moments and surprising artistry.”

Annual partnerships have been created with theaters in over 20 cities. 1MPF works with partnering organizations to identify programs or initiatives to support with the proceeds from ticket sales. Supported programs have ranged from educational programming to community access projects, arts workshops, and other social and artistic initiatives.

Tickets are $20. knowtheatre.vbotickets.com/event/The_4th_Annual_Cincinnati_OneMinute_Play_Festival/28907