Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, Sharonville Convention Center

Looking for a “furever” friend? The solution might be found at PhoDOGrapher’s first summer edition of My Furry Valentine, the annual pet adoption event. Sponsored by the Petco Foundation, the event aims to find homes for the area’s rescue and shelter animals.

Attendees can choose from among hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and other small animals. Adopter swag bags, raffle prizes, vendor booths and free kids activities add to the fun.

Adoption fees vary, but all animals are spayed or neutered and up to date on health vaccinations. Dozens of satellite events around the city will include thousands of adoptable animals.

Tickets are $5 for ages 5 and older.

MyFurryValentine.com