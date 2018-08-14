What to Do/See/Hear | Aug. 15-21

By Thomas Consolo

Don’t be fooled just because most of the Queen City’s school districts are starting their year this week. It’s still summer for another month. There’ll be plenty of balmy weather beckoning you to partake of some of the many activities on tap for you this week. As usual, there’s enough variety to fill a course catalog.

FAIRS/FESTIVALS

City Flea | 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cincinnati’s monthly, eclectic arts and crafts market is back for August at its usual home, Washington Park. Expect it to be crammed with everything from food to furniture to coffee to clothing. As we like to say, you’ll find the perfect item to buy that you never knew you needed … until you saw it at City Flea. Since 2016 the August Flea has included a special area for the next generation of entrepreneurs (ages 4-14) called the Kids Market. The Flea’s youngest participants benefit from workshops in small business and entrepreneurship, then get to showcase their wares alongside the adult vendors. Make the market part of your day as you stroll OTR and discover the amazing variety of new businesses in the vicinity.

SUMMERMUSIK

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | 4046 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223; 513-723-1182

Week 3 of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s Summermusik festival is its busiest, with performances in venues of all sizes … and even a movie. In honor of the first week of school, one could say this week’s programs are a riff on social studies. Here’s the CliffsNotes version:

Thursday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. “The Red Violin.” In preparation for Saturday’s concert featuring the violin that inspired the film, the CCO and Esquire Theatre join forces for a screening of “The Red Violin,” which earned composer John Corigliano an Oscar. You’ll hear commentary on the 1998 film from CCO music director Eckart Preu, and there’ll be a Q&A with Elizabeth Pitcairn, Saturday’s soloist and the Red Violin’s current owner. At the Esquire Theatre (320 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220).

Friday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. American Souvenirs. There’s no rest for Celeste Golden Boyer. After performing all of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” in original or reimagined form last weekend, the CCO’s new concertmistress leads a program on the Chamber Crawl series. Expect lively arrangements of some of America’s favorite songs, including violin showpieces like the Heifetz arrangement of Gershwin’s preludes and Henri Vieuxtemps’ “Souvenir d’Amerique” – variations on “Yankee Doodle.” There’s the Dvořák “American” quartet, too, which, despite its many performances, rarely disappoints. At Liberty Exhibition Hall in Northside (3938 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223).

Saturday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. The Voyage of the Red Violin. The so-called Red Violin is also known as the Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius, after the Mendelssohn family (yes, related to the composer) bought it in the 1930s. It was an easy target for Hollywood treatment because its whereabouts really were unknown for 200 years. Its current caretaker, Elizabeth Pitcairn, performs John Corigliano’s “The Red Violin: Suite,” taken from the film score, on Saturday’s Mainstage series program. Also soloing is violinist Mable Lecrone, winner of the first CCO-SCPA concerto competition; she’ll play Bach’s A Minor concerto. But wait, there’s more: Mozart’s “Haffner” Symphony finishes the evening. At the School for Creative & Performing Arts (108 W. Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202).

Sunday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. Balkan Rhythms. “The Red Violin” (the movie) supposes that the title instrument spent some time in the Romani world, so a quartet of musicians, including the ever-busy Boyer, Pitcairn and Preu at the keyboard, serves an afternoon of Roma-inspired music, including the Hora Staccato, a legendary Heifetz encore. It’s part of the (A Little) Afternoon Musik series. At Cincinnati Art Museum (953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202).

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 and 9:15 p.m. The Roaring ’20s. In the decade after World War I, America roared – right up to the 1929 stock market crash. The CCO’s wind principals offer up a cocktail of popular and classical music of the time, including hits by Berlin, Gershwin, Joplin, Kern and Weill. It wouldn’t be a Chamber Crawl concert if the bartenders weren’t hard at work, too, on some craft cocktails. The 7:30 show is already sold out. At The Library VIP Lounge at Jack Casino (1000 Broadway, Cincinnati, OH 45202).

OUTDOORS … SORT OF

Krohn Conservatory | 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-5707

Through Sunday, Aug. 19: “An Apothecary Soul Garden”

It’s the last week for the Krohn’s summer show. Visitors see a display of medicinal plants and herbs, learn about remedies and recipes used to treat ailments, and explore the conservatory’s rendition of a rustic and charming apothecary shop.

MUSIC

It’s Commonly Jazz | 950 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Thursday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m.

Third week of the free, monthlong series at Seasongood Pavilion goes big with the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra. Backstage food area opens at 5 p.m.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Monday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. “Now Hear This”

Favorite local trumpeter John Zappa joins forces with guitarist Don Gauck, pianist Mike Darrah, bassist Aaron Jacobs and drummer Jason Smart. The combo creates artful combinations of contemporary jazz with the rhythms of afrobeat and worldbeat. Part of the Jazz at the Memo series. Washington Platform, as usual, provides bites.

Price Hill Will | 3650 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205; 513-251-3800

Friday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Tracy Walker Band

The local favorite Tracy Walker Band is the latest act on the Concerts in the Square Series at St. Lawrence Square in East Price Hill.

Young Professionals Choral Collective | 1910 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-1367

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.: YPCC Sing-Out

The ostensible point of this performance at Rhinegeist Brewery in Over-the-Rhine is to show off YPCC On Call, the for-hire component of YPCC. If you go, though, you’ll also get a sneak peak at YPCC’s part in “Blind Injustice,” the opera being written about the work of the Ohio Innocence Project slated for a world premiere as part of the 2019 Cincinnati Opera season.

THEATER

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | 801 Matson Place, Cincinnati, OH 45204; 513-241-6550

Opening Wednesday, Aug. 15: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

What’s the buzz? I’ll tell you what’s happening: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s first hit (and arguably best show) starts a run at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. Runs through Sept. 9.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-2273

Shakespeare in the Park

Not only is the series still going, but there’s a full theater week of six shows coming this week. All are at 7 p.m. Follow the troupe to:

Wednesday, Aug 15: “Julius Caesar” at Clifton’s Mount Storm Park (700 Lafayette Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223).

Thursday, Aug. 16: “Julius Caesar” at Batesville’s Liberty Park (716 S. Park Ave., Batesville, IN 47006).

Friday, Aug. 17: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Civic Lawn in Mount Washington’s Stanbery Park (2221 Oxford Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230).

Saturday, Aug. 18: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Vinoklet Winery in Colerain Township (11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45252).

Sunday, Aug. 19: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Washington Park (1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202).

Tuesday, Aug. 21: “Julius Caesar” at the Presidents Park Madison Pavilion (283 Dudley Pike, Edgewood, KY 41017).

Know Theatre | 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-300-5669

Through Sunday, Aug. 19: “Whisper House”

Last chance to see the pop musical ghost story set in World War II Maine.

VISUAL ART

BLDG Art | 30 West Pike St., Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-4228

Opens Friday, Aug. 17: “Wax Nostalgic: 1994”

This combination art show and homage celebrates the year that saw some of the most compelling and memorable moments of its decade. More than 50 artists were invited to reminisce on the pop culture and events of 1994, including “Forrest Gump,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” Nelson Mandela’s election as president of South Africa and Kurt Cobain’s death. Opening party is 7-11 p.m. Friday. Exhibition runs through Sept. 14.

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-861-3638

Opening Friday, Aug. 17: Four shows

Manifest’s 14th season of exhibitions is ending in style as four shows open simultaneously. First, 2018 marks the 10th year of “Nude,” Manifest’s annual show of art that explores the human form. Then there’s “Textuality,” which includes art that incorporates text or letterforms. Last (but certainly not least) are two solo shows: paintings by David Linneweh and collage and paintings by Jennifer Helen Meanley. The official opening on Friday coincides with the (approximately) monthly Walk on Woodburn. You can beat the crowd, though, thanks to “Something Special,” a free preview of the exhibitions, 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Or go both nights and see two shows each. Shows run through Sept. 14.