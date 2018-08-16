Cincinnati World Cinema is reviving the former Mid-States Cinema at 719 Race St., with plans to reopen it in August. Since its beginning in 1970, the venue has had several names. Its newest incarnation will be known as the Garfield Theatre, reflecting its location at Race Street and Garfield Place.

The theater was home to the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company for almost two decades before that group moved to Over-the-Rhine last year.

“This was the last of downtown’s 27 movie houses to close, and we are delighted it will be the first to reopen,” said Tim Swallow, Cincinnati World Cinema president.

A renovation of the 162-seat theater is underway, including installation of a large screen, digital projector, sound system, wireless microphones and theatrical lighting.

Now in its 17th year, Cincinnati World Cinema showcases first-run motion pictures not normally shown in Cincinnati with a focus on those that explore the human condition and celebrate cultural diversity.

The Garfield can serve as a cinema center for filmmakers and other film presentation groups. Swallow anticipates a variety of uses – corporate meetings, special events and an occasional live performance.