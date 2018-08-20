Stage is set for ChamberPalooza

Saturday, Sept. 1, noon-4 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum

The Chamber Music Network of Greater Cincinnati will present its 13th annual ChamberPalooza. The four-hour chamber music extravaganza will feature 10 sets, including traditional string quartets, early music and three groups of young musicians.

Matinee Musicale, the Aulacord Duo, Cincinnati Young Artists, the Ohio River Brass, the Highland Woodwind Quartet, the Caladrian Ensemble, saxophone duo Prestalgia, and the Peraza Music Workshop Ensemble will perform.

Also performing will be two duos – Steve Phillips and Vince Phelan on piano and violin and Sonya Szabo-Reynolds and Andrea Arese-Elias playing one piano with four hands. There also will be an instrument petting zoo.

The free event is performed in conjunction with the Cincinnati Art Museum’s Family Day.