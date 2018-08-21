‘War Gastronomy’ tells tale via refugees’ recipes

Sept. 5-22, Contemporary Arts Center

”War Gastronomy: Recipes of Relocation” is co-presented by the Contemporary Arts Center and Wave Pool. The Collective Action Studio will bring the recipes and stories of Cincinnati’s refugee women to the CAC’s lobby.

An opening reception will be held on Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.

The Collective Action Studio is a community arts organization. Co-founded by Justin Hoover and Chris Treggiari, the CAS produces artwork, curates exhibitions and develops educational projects that advance its goals to spread social justice and bring diverse people together through participatory activity.

The CAS exhibit, “War Gastronomy,” is a mobile storytelling archive that has been previously disguised as a humble food cart. The stories are told in the form of a culinary recipe, which becomes a platform to see, hear, taste and smell a global menu of cultures in flux.

For this project, CAS works alongside a group of refugee women who make up The Welcome Project, an organization that helps them develop their skills and experiences into entrepreneurial start-ups.

The timing of this project coincides with The Welcome Project’s pitch night as an Impact 100 finalist on Sept. 13. If awarded an Impact 100 grant, The Welcome Project will be able to renovate and refurbish a storefront in Camp Washington into a teaching kitchen and marketplace.