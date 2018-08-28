Fifty Little Free Libraries just made their way to the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati compliments of Todd Bol. Bol, the founder of the Little Free Library, drove from the nonprofit’s headquarters in Wisconsin to personally deliver the neighborhood book exchanges. The libraries operate under a “take a book, leave a book” philosophy.

Student volunteers from Elder High School helped unload the libraries. Members of the Literacy Network’s Little Free Library committee were on hand to assist as well.

Literacy Network representatives note that in low-income neighborhoods, stats show there is one age-appropriate book for every 300 children. Additionally, 61 percent of low-income families do not have any books at home. The organization’s goal is to place all 50 libraries in low-income neighborhoods so children and families throughout the community will have easy access to age-appropriate books. The organization received two grants totaling $25,000 to help support the implementation and growth of the Little Free Library initiative. These funds will help purchase the libraries, stock books and support the general upkeep of the units.