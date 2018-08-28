Literary, Nonprofit News

One for the books: Literacy Network receives 50 Little Free Libraries

Elder High School students assist the Literacy Network with the unloading of 50 Little Free Libraries. Pictured are Griffin Kelley, Michelle Otten Guenther, Michael Bittner, Evan Vollmer, Annie Schneider, Sam Hargett, Kim McDermott, Todd Bol, Aidan Corey, Spencer Bernard, Liz Priestle, Jarod Timmers, Shannon Lienemann and Ed Jung.

Fifty Little Free Libraries just made their way to the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati compliments of Todd Bol. Bol, the founder of the Little Free Library, drove from the nonprofit’s headquarters in Wisconsin to personally deliver the neighborhood book exchanges. The libraries operate under a “take a book, leave a book” philosophy.

Student volunteers from Elder High School helped unload the libraries. Members of the Literacy Network’s Little Free Library committee were on hand to assist as well.

Literacy Network representatives note that in low-income neighborhoods, stats show there is one age-appropriate book for every 300 children. Additionally, 61 percent of low-income families do not have any books at home. The organization’s goal is to place all 50 libraries in low-income neighborhoods so children and families throughout the community will have easy access to age-appropriate books. The organization received two grants totaling $25,000 to help support the implementation and growth of the Little Free Library initiative. These funds will help purchase the libraries, stock books and support the general upkeep of the units.

Todd Bol, Little Free Library founder, and Michelle Otten Guenther, Literacy Network president

