Details2Decor recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at PRVLGD Lounge & Bistro.

The celebration highlighted three local nonprofit organizations that mirror the mission of empowering, entertaining and educating.

The organizations – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for education; Elementz for the visual and performing arts work it does with teens in the inner city; and Keyz2Life, which empowers youth by helping them create solid foundations – will share a portion of the proceeds.

