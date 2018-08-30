Anniversary party puts spotlight on nonprofits
D2D anniversary team: First row: Constance Nearor, Lauren Wright, Eshira Gooden, Julie Ann Murphy, Briana Robbins; second row: Judith Moore Tucker, Starr Hamilton, Vivian Green, Ethel Bonner, Terence Daniels, Talita Braddix
Details2Decor recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at PRVLGD Lounge & Bistro.
The celebration highlighted three local nonprofit organizations that mirror the mission of empowering, entertaining and educating.
The organizations – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for education; Elementz for the visual and performing arts work it does with teens in the inner city; and Keyz2Life, which empowers youth by helping them create solid foundations – will share a portion of the proceeds.
Details2Decor founders Ethel Bonner and Starr Hamilton
Starr Hamilton; Edet Wettee, co-host/owner of Prvlgd Lounge; Vivian Green, national R&B Recording Artist; Ethel Bonne
D2D recognition presented by Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Beth McNeill and Angie Fairbanks to Starr Hamilton and Ethel Bonner
Abasi Key, founder of Keyz2Life
Shawnda Jo DeRamus, chapter president, and Myra Freed of Cincinnati Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
Eshira Gooden presenting spoken word on behalf of Elementz
