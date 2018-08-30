Mandela exhibit returns to Freedom Center

Saturday, Sept. 1-Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

“Mandela: The Journey to Ubuntu” will return to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center this fall.

The major exhibition, previously seen in 2017, will be part of a series of programs in honor of the centennial of Nelson Mandela’s birth. The museum joins in “Mandela 100,” a year of commemorative events, led by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The exhibit’s program offerings will include community conversations, film screenings and Mandela Fridays – days when visitors can go on weekly guided tours with museum staff.

Admission: $10 with general admission, members $5 (free on Sundays).