Mandela exhibit returns to Freedom Center

The Mandela exhibit will feature artifacts from Nelson Mandela’s life as well as images taken by South African documentary photographer Matthew Willman. Willman was commissioned by The Nelson Mandela Foundation to photograph the leader during the last 10 years of Mandela’s life. (Photo by Matthew Willman)

Saturday, Sept. 1-Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

“Mandela: The Journey to Ubuntu” will return to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center this fall.

The major exhibition, previously seen in 2017, will be part of a series of programs in honor of the centennial of Nelson Mandela’s birth. The museum joins in “Mandela 100,” a year of commemorative events, led by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The exhibit’s program offerings will include community conversations, film screenings and Mandela Fridays – days when visitors can go on weekly guided tours with museum staff.

Admission: $10 with general admission, members $5 (free on Sundays).

freedomcenter.org/visit/exhibits/journeytoubuntu

