Ice Cream Social for pets and their people

Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati celebrated its five-year anniversary by thanking the community at its second annual Ice Cream Social this summer.

This year’s family friendly event, held on National Ice Cream Day, brought out a record number of guests to enjoy ice cream, courtesy of United Dairy Farmers, and frozen dog treats donated by Pet People. The Lockland police and fire departments attended to raise awareness of Pet Fire Safety Day, and Cadette Girl Scout Troop 45869 of Reading volunteered to give out frozen dog treats and help with children’s games. The SPCA was also on hand with adoptable dogs.