Saturday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., The Carnegie, Covington

The Carnegie presents “Felix and Fingers: Dueling Pianos,” a high energy, all-request, interactive show for audiences of all ages. The group will play songs including “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Shut Up and Dance,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and “Friend Like Me.”

Tickets are $25 or $22 for Carnegie members.