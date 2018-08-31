Camp Corral supports kids from military families

Children of military families were treated to a weeklong camp operated out of Camp Ernst in Burlington, Kentucky, this summer.

Camp Corral, now in its seventh year, is geared for children of wounded, disabled or fallen military service members. The camp, run by a nonprofit organization based in North Carolina, included Red Cross programs and participation.

Campers were able to swim, fish and canoe, but also participated in programs tailored specifically to them and the challenges they face as members of military families. The Red Cross provided kid-friendly resiliency training in coping and communication.

“The foundation of the Red Cross was built on helping the military,” said Andrew Guidugli, regional director of Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.