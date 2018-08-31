Urban League Guild celebrates 50 years

The Greater Cincinnati Urban League Guild celebrated its 50th anniversary with a luncheon July 21 at the Marriott North Hotel in West Chester.

The organization was officially chartered Aug 1, 1968, with the signatures of National Urban League Executive Director Whitney M. Young and Cincinnati Urban League Executive Director Joe Hall.

At the luncheon, the Clarise White Award was presented to Ohio Rep. Alicia Reece, and the Juanita M. Adams Award was presented to Women’s Alliance Inc.

The Miami Valley Urban League Community Volunteer Award went to Sharon Spencer Williams for her dedication to the Dayton Urban League prior to its merger with the Greater Cincinnati Urban League in 2013.

The occasion also recognized the family of the late Otis W. Pickard for their longtime funding of an Urban League scholarship program for students, with special recognition to Judson and Donna Pickard, William Pickard and Inez Clayton.