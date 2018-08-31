Urban League Guild celebrates 50 years
Honorees and guests at the Greater Cincinnati Urban League Guild 50th Anniversary Luncheon
The Greater Cincinnati Urban League Guild celebrated its 50th anniversary with a luncheon July 21 at the Marriott North Hotel in West Chester.
The organization was officially chartered Aug 1, 1968, with the signatures of National Urban League Executive Director Whitney M. Young and Cincinnati Urban League Executive Director Joe Hall.
At the luncheon, the Clarise White Award was presented to Ohio Rep. Alicia Reece, and the Juanita M. Adams Award was presented to Women’s Alliance Inc.
The Miami Valley Urban League Community Volunteer Award went to Sharon Spencer Williams for her dedication to the Dayton Urban League prior to its merger with the Greater Cincinnati Urban League in 2013.
The occasion also recognized the family of the late Otis W. Pickard for their longtime funding of an Urban League scholarship program for students, with special recognition to Judson and Donna Pickard, William Pickard and Inez Clayton.
Urban League Guild liaison Aurelia “Candie” Simmons with Anthony Adams, son of Juanita M. Adams, who was recognized posthumously for her commitment to the Guild
Current Guild President Carol Patton with former Guild President Jean Wilson
Urban League staff members with the chair of the Urban League board Alandes Powell, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Acting President and CEO Chara Fisher Jackson, Community Engagement specialist Aurelia “Candie” Simmons, Miami Valley Urban League Executive Director Branford Brown and VP of marketing and communications Jenell Walton
Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio board chair Alandes Powell presented a special recognition plaque to Judson and Donna Pickard, William Pickard and Inez Clayton for the Otis W. Pickard Scholarships.
Ohio Rep. Alicia Reece with luncheon keynote speaker Cynthia Booth and her husband, Paul Booth
