Kickoff: Wednesday, Sept. 5, noon, Fountain Square

Learning Through Art will present its second “Cincy Reads! Challenge.” The monthlong campaign, which aligns with National Literacy Month, is designed to promote and encourage reading for all ages. This year’s featured book, “Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henkes, addresses bullying behavior in an effort to raise awareness and share prevention skills.

During the kickoff, community leaders will participate in a Readers Theater presentation onstage. Learning Through Art will debut its Arts Over ACEs Center, which aims to build resilience in children and families while improving literacy, particularly for students who have experienced “adverse childhood experiences” (“ACEs”).

“Last year, we introduced the ‘Cincy Reads! Challenge’ amid much fanfare,” said Kathy Wade, CEO and co-founder of Learning Through Art. “We look forward to building off the success and go a step further by introducing our Arts Over ACEs Center to the community.”

Proceeds from the challenge will benefit the center and other Learning Through Art programs.