Wednesday, Sept. 5-Monday, Sept. 10, various locations

The third Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati will celebrate independent films related to the Indian subcontinent.

The festival’s lineup includes premieres of several award-winning films covering issues such as transgender, LGBTQ, immigration, racism, and adult children and parent relationships.

This year, 36 films were selected from 460 submissions. Screenings will be held at the Esquire, Mariemont, Kenwood and Main Street theaters, as well as the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Other planned events include a tribute to actors of Indian cinema, industry panels and an opening night gala.

Net proceeds from ticket sales will go toward need-based scholarships for Cincinnati Public Schools’ Cincinnati Sister Cities Youth Ambassador Program (India).