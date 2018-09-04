Saturday, Sept. 8, 8:30 a.m., Madisonville Recreation Center

The Madisonville Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation will host the Sixth Annual Madisonville 5K and the Fifth Annual Cincinnati Jazz & BBQ Festival.

The full day of events brings together thousands of people to celebrate Madisonville, spotlighting the neighborhood’s diversity and its business district.

The Madisonville 5K is a community-initiated race open to competitive and casual athletes. Registration is $10 for youths, $20 for adults. T-shirts are an additional $10.

The Cincinnati Jazz & BBQ Festival will feature activities for kids, four bands, local barbeque and local beer. The event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. at Bramble Park.