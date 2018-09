Matinée Musicale Cincinnati recently presented $72,000 in grants to 10 recipients.

The funds, from a bequest from the Louise Dieterle Nippert Estate, target programs that teach music performance and appreciation to children and young adults.

The 2018 recipients are: Benjamin Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund, Chamber Music Network of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble, Cincinnati Choral Academy, Corryville Suzuki Project, Melodic Connections, Peaslee Neighborhood Center for its Music Enrichment Program, MYCincinnati (Music for Youth in Cincinnati), Queen City Opera, Winton Woods Educational Foundation Inc.