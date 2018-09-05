Thursday, Sept. 20, 5:30-9 p.m., Marriott Renaissance Hotel

The Great Gatsby Gala will offer a trip back to the Roaring ’20s.

The event – featuring speakeasies, dinner and more – will help support the Good Samaritan Mission Fund of Episcopal Retirement Services.

Artists from University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music will provide live entertainment. Guests are asked to don 1920s costume or cocktail attire to complete the theme’s mood.

WLWT anchor Courtis Fuller will serve as emcee.

The gala is led by Kim Harrison, manager of corporate partnerships and events at ERS. She is being assisted by volunteers from the community; family and friends of current and former residents; and resident representatives from the Deupree House and Marjorie P. Lee communities.

Sponsors include The Model Group, OCCH and U.S. Bank.

Tickets are $175, and reservations are required.

The Good Samaritan Mission Fund supports the needs of 1,700 low-income seniors through ERS’ Affordable Living Communities, Deupree Meals On Wheels and Parish Health Ministry.