Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Music Hall

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s season-opening fundraiser, Gala d’Ouverture, will explore the colors and flavors of French culture – ranging from music to cuisine.

Cincinnati sommelier Kevin Hart and La Petite Pierre will pair French beverages with authentic recipes from the region. The Faux Frenchmen, known for their “gypsy jazz,” will perform as guests dine and sip on delicacies from France.

A concert, following the gala dinner and conducted by Louis Langrée, will incorporate a full orchestra and showcase harpist Gillian Benet Sella and oboist Dwight Parry. Works will feature a lineup of French composers.

An after-party will feature the Blueswater Kings Band in the Music Hall Ballroom.

Tickets are $25 to $75 for the concert and after-party. Dinner, the concert and the after-party will range from $275 to $375.

cincinnatisymphony.org/concerts-plus-events/special-concerts-and-events/gala-douverture