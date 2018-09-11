This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Carthage

The Mini Maker Faire is back for another year, with new contraptions, more explosive spectacles and innovative inventions that showcase the region’s imagination.

Cincinnati Museum Center’s family-friendly showcase of imagination, design and ingenuity will once again be held at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

The event is part science fair and part county fair. It brings together tech inventors, engineers, hobbyists, educators, artists and more. Together, these makers display their creations and share their passion for conceiving visionary ideas and attempting the impossible.

The event also features instructional workshops, local food trucks and vendors.

Tickets: $7 advance, $10 day of show, free for CMC members.