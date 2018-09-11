The Who’s ‘Tommy’ hits the stage

Opens Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Memorial Hall

It’s been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, named one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time, has earned five Tony Awards and has been performed on stages around the world. The record that popularized the “rock opera” genre has now found its way to a stage near you – in Over-the-Rhine.

The Who’s “Tommy” will be playing in the Anderson Theater at Memorial Hall.

Broadway veteran Leslie Goddard directs and choreographs the ambitious concert staging, featuring an all-star live band, psychedelic projections, a 24-voice choir and 12 professional singer/dancers from Cincinnati and across the country.

Tickets are $28-$42.

