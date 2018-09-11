What to Do/See/Hear | Sept. 12-18

By Thomas Consolo

Ahh, fall. Warm, dry days filled with the colors of changing leaves – i.e., not remotely resembling the past week. So, now, to follow up recommending outdoor activities on the weekend that ex-hurricane Gordon rained on our parade (very literally in Cheviot), what am I going to do? Suggest more outdoors events, of course … along with a few Plan B options if Nature feels feisty again.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Hurricane vestiges aside, late summer and early fall usually can be counted on for great days. That’s why we schedule so many outdoor events now. Go on, roll the dice this weekend.

City Flea | 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Believe it or not, Saturday’s event is the penultimate outdoor flea of 2018, so you’d better get to Washington Park to pick up the perfect handcrafted piece for the empty space on your counter, shelf, table … or in your heart.

Cincinnati Museum Center | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203; 513-287-7031

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m. Heritage Tour – The Warbird Museum

The Museum Center’s Heritage Tours sets course for Clermont County and a private guided tour of the Tri-State Warbird Museum. You’ll see the workshop where military aircraft from the “greatest generation” are being restored to flying condition, and you’ll hear about each plane’s significance. If the weather cooperates, you’ll even be able to see a warbird take flight. Space is limited, and registration is due by Friday. Tour meets at The Warbird Museum (4021 Borman Drive, Batavia OH 45103).

Columbus Foundation | 301 Riverboat Row, Newport, KY 41071

Through Sunday, Sept. 16: The Niña and Pinta

All together now: “In fourteen hundred ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” The European voyages of discovery were, to modern perspectives, ethically challenged. (The fact that the people already living here had no need to be “discovered” is just the tip of the iceberg.) Nevertheless, one can’t help but admire the courage of people who crossed the Atlantic in a trio of ships barely bigger than a suite on a contemporary ocean liner. See two of them for yourself – at least historically accurate replicas – through Sunday on the Newport riverfront. (Yes, their drafts are so shallow, they can sail the Ohio River.)

DANCE

Cincinnati Ballet | 1555 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45214; 513-621-5282

Thursday, Sept. 13: New Works

The Kaplan New Works Series gives Cincinnati Ballet the chance to kick off its season with this annual showcase of the company’s athleticism and artistic versatility. This season’s program includes four world premieres – two by Cincinnati Ballet company members. There are 14 exhausting performances to choose from over two weekends in the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater (650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202). Runs through Sunday, Sept. 23.

LITERARY

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-0717

Thursday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. Luc Sante

In this Albert Pyle Urban Lecture, author and critic Luc Sante (“Low Life: Lures and Snares of Old New York,” “The Other Paris”) talks about his work to discover the forgotten lives of cities through photographs, police records, newspapers, pamphlets, song lyrics, legends and anecdotes. The process leads to enduring questions about urban life and shows us that the past often lives on in the present.

MUSIC

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. “Tommy” in concert

On the heels of this summer’s Cincinnati Opera’s production of “Another Brick in the Wall,” Memorial Hall counts off a more traditional rock opera (odd as that is to say), with The Who’s “Tommy,” based on the 1969 concept album. Additional performances Sept. 20 and 21 (that’s a Thursday and Friday). See me. Feel me. Touch me. Heal me.

LENNY, LENNY, LENNY!

The actual centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth was Aug. 25, but the party started long before that and still continues.

College-Conservatory of Music | W. Corry St. and Jefferson Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-4183

Friday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.: “Bernstein and Friends”

From his singular position as a composer and conductor of renown, Bernstein was uniquely able to advocate for his fellow New World composers. CCM’s two orchestras team up for a program of music by Samuel Barber, Carlos Chavez, Aaron Copland, David Diamond, Virgil Thompson and, of course, Bernstein. Mark Gibson and Aik Khai Pung split the podium chores in Corbett Auditorium.

Sorg Opera House | 63 S. Main St., Middletown, OH, 45044

Saturday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. “Bernstein at 100 Celebration”

The crew slowly restoring Middletown’s Sorg Opera House has already done yeoman’s work (including installing Music Hall’s beautiful, former seats), but there’s still plenty to do. Sinfonia Chamber Brass is helping out with this program that benefits the theater’s renovation fund. The ensemble, along with added percussion and soprano Carrie Hennessey, will perform Bernstein’s classical and Broadway work, including the overture to “Candide,” “Presto Barbaro” from “On the Waterfront,” “Three Dance Episodes” from “On the Town” and more. Brian Buerkle conducts.

THEATER

Know Theatre | 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-300-5669

Opens Friday, Sept. 14: “Mary’s Monster”

We mentioned last week that 2018 marks the 200th anniversary of the publication of “Frankenstein.” Know, predictably, marks the occasion by taking the road less traveled. In the one-woman play “Mary’s Monster,” Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, near the end of her life, wrestles with ghosts – of her dead children, her sister, her famous husband, her mother and Frankenstein, her most famous creation. And don’t dawdle: This world premiere by and starring Maggie Lou Rader runs only two weekends, through Sept. 23.

VISUAL ART

Wave Pool Gallery | 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225; 513-600-6117

Opens Saturday, Sept. 15: “Social Medium”

It may be nearly autumn, but for art lovers, it’s time to jump in the pool. The Wave Pool starts its season with a group exhibition that examines the power of “Photography as a Tool for Community Collaboration.” There’s a fine line between celebrating and exploiting marginalized populations, especially with a camera: Where’s the balance? What happens when the subject and the artist collaborate on their creation? Runs through Nov. 10.

Last chances:

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum | 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, OH 45013; 513-868-1234

Through Friday, Sept. 14: “Chromatic Curves”

Cedric Michael Cox’s paintings and drawings fall between surrealism and representational abstraction. His work expresses themes ranging from mythical literature to the relationships between the body, musical allegories, and natural and man-made landscapes.

Taft Museum of Art | 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-241-0343

Through Sunday, Sept. 16: “Ansel Adams: A Photographer’s Evolution”

If you’re noticing a photographic theme to several events this late summer, that’s no coincidence; it’s a FotoFocus year. (More on that in due course.) Many venues are warming up with looks at the artistry of photographs like the haunting naturescapes of Ansel Adams. What’s particularly fascinating is to see how Adams changed his printing of the same negatives over the years, emphasizing completely different feelings.